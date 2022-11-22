Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri.

According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.

The highest average gas price is in Schuyler County in rural northern Missouri at $3.54 a gallon. Higher prices can also be found across the rest of extreme northern Missouri and in Jefferson City.

(Photo via Envato Elements)