Audio: Gas prices are climbing in Missouri for the holidays

Gas prices are climbing in Missouri for the holidays. Auto club Triple-A says Missouri’s average fuel price has increased nine cents over the past week to $1.93 per gallon – one of the largest increases but we still have some of the cheapest gas prices of all other states. AAA expects 34 million fewer travelers in America over the holidays due to the coronavirus. Experts say the lower gas demand could push gas prices lower in January.

