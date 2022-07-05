Audio: Galt Community Fair set to kick off on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Fourteen students at Grundy R-5 School in Humphreys are candidates for Prince and Princess of the Galt Community Fair.

The school selected the students who are competing in the “penny a vote” contest. Winners are to be announced Saturday night during the musical entertainment.

Ashley Hoselton, who was among guests on KTTN’s Open Line, announced each of the candidates:

That latter voice was Bryan Smiley of the Galt Fair Board.

The fair in Galt begins Thursday evening and concludes Sunday morning with an outdoor church service. An addition to the schedule is a fire department demonstration Friday evening at 6 o’clock.

Friday night’s music will be a performance by the Red Brush Band from 7 to 10 o’clock.

Saturday evening, the Galt Fair includes a parade for kids and pets at 5:45; then the regular parade begins at 6 o’clock with entrants to be lined up at 5:30 at the ballpark for judging.

Reta Smiley discussed the parades in Galt:

After the Riker Band plays music Saturday night from 7 to 11 o’clock, Brad Coursey will handle the fireworks show in Galt. Prize drawings also will be held.

(Photo by Katherine Auguste on Unsplash)