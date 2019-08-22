Audio: Galloway calls on Parson to hold special session to fully fund armed school officers

State Auditor Nicole Galloway wants Governor Parson to call a special session to fully fund putting armed officers in Missouri’s K through 12 public schools. A statewide task force recommends that all Missouri elementary and secondary public schools have an armed officer. Galloway says eliminating a giveaway to big businesses could fund the program.

Galloway refers to Parson creating a school safety task force that recommends all Missouri elementary and secondary public schools have an armed officer. The group’s report says about 60 percent of Missouri’s public schools already have resource officers through local funding.

Parson’s office does not have a comment and says it is awaiting Galloway’s formal request to have the special session when the legislature meets next month. Galloway, a Democrat, is running for governor and Parson, a Republican, is expected to announce next month his plans to run for the office.