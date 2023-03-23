Audio: Friends of the Library to host annual banquet on March 24, annual book sale begins March 27th in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Friends of the Library for the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will hold its annual book sale next week to benefit the library. Books, puzzles, and games will be in the library theater from March 27th through April 1st.

Friends of the Library members will have first choice on March 27th from 8:30 to noon. The book sale will be open to the public that day from noon to 7 o’clock. The book sale will be open the rest of the weekdays from 8:30 am to 5 pm and April 1st from 9 o’clock to noon.

There will be specials. If someone brings a first-timer to the book sale on March 28th, he or she will get a free book. Children’s books will be two for the price of one on Wacky Wednesday (March 29th). Teacher Day is March 30th, and all teachers will get half-price on books for their classrooms. The public can purchase books at half price on March 31st. Dollar Bag Day is April 1st.

Friends of the Library Secretary Barb Spencer says Dollar Bag Day is the biggest day of the sale.

The regular prices for books are 50 cents for softbacks and $1 for hardbacks. Children’s books are 25 cents.

Spencer reports money raised at the book sale allows the Friends of the Library to match grants, buy computers, and make general improvements at the library.

Items can still be donated to the book sale at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, and new books will be added daily.

Volunteers are being sought for the sale from March 27th through April 1st. Anyone wanting to help should call Spencer at 660-359-7597.

The Friends of the Library for the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will hold its annual banquet on March 24th. The fundraiser will be at the library at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Friends of the Library Treasurer Cathie Smith says the speaker will be a woman from Tonga, and she will discuss her culture.

Washington Street Food and Drink will cater the meal, and Smith says the banquet serves two purposes.

She notes the banquet is also the official kickoff for the Friends of the Library book sale at the library from March 27th through April 1st.

She thinks it is fun and interesting to see the table arrangements done by the library staff.

There will be door prizes.

The banquet will cost $20 per plate. Smith says the price pays for the dinner and raises money for the Friends of the Library. Attendees can pay at the library or at the door on March 24th.

When someone pays for the banquet, he or she can also pay Friends of the Library dues. The dues cost $20 per year.

Smith says the Friends of the Library was formed to assist the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library with things such as fundraisers. The group wants to help make sure the library is kept up, and its heritage continues.

Library Director Theresa Hunsaker notes the group helped replace computers at the library by raising money for the matching part of a grant. It has also bought tables and chairs, funded the wireless system in the theater, paid for a retaining wall in front of the library, and pays for candy and other items handed out at the community Halloween event.

Reserve a spot for the Friends of the Library banquet on March 24th by contacting the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library or calling Smith at 660-635-1371.

