Audio: Free mental health first aid training is being offered to Missouri K-12 schools

Free mental health first aid training is being offered to Missouri K-12 schools

State News March 28, 2022 KTTN News
State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says students, teachers, and school staff are experiencing increased mental health challenges and stressors right now. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is teaming up with Mental Health First Aid Missouri to offer free mental health first aid training to K-12 schools across the state.

Amy Bartels, with Mental Health First Aid Missouri, says the training does not teach people to diagnose individuals in distress but instead it teaches them to put on their noticing glasses.

 

 

The courses last about one day and certification is good for three years. For more information, visit the Mental Health First Aid Missouri website.

