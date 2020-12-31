Audio: Four Republican U.S. House members from Missouri join Hawley in objecting to certification of Electoral College results

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

Four Republican U.S. House members from Missouri say they will vote against certifying the Electoral College results of President-Elect Joe Biden.

In a press release, Congressman Jason Smith, Billy Long, Sam Graves, and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler plan to join Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley in showing their support for President Donald Trump. The vote is scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

Whether Republicans Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer back this effort is unknown. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, has reportedly said he will not contest the certification process.

