Audio: Former state lawmaker is challenging mask mandate in southeast Missouri’s St. Francois County

A former state lawmaker who’s an attorney in southeast Missouri’s Farmington is challenging the scope of the St. Francois County health department’s mask mandate. Former State Representative Tom Burcham represents businesses and residents who oppose the mandate. He says criminal penalties and fines cannot be part of a mask mandate imposed by health officials:

Burcham says the health board will meet again this (Monday) morning at 10 to decide what to do next.

