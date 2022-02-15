Audio: Former NASA astronaut to visit Missouri university

State News February 15, 2022 KTTN News
Sandra Magnus NASA Astronaut
A former NASA astronaut is scheduled to speak at Missouri S&T on March 7, 2022. 

 

 

Dr. Sandra Magnus, a Missouri S&T alum, will talk about her career in engineering and space. Magnus flew her first mission to the International Space Station in 2002 aboard Atlantis. She returned to the space station in 2008 for a four-month assignment and made her last flight in 2011 on the final journey of Atlantis, the mission that ended NASA’s shuttle program.

The free event is open to the public. Reservations are required for in-person attendance. The chat will also be available for the public to watch virtually.

Photo of Sandra Magnus, NASA Astronaut, courtesy Wikipedia

 

