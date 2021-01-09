Audio: Former Missouri GOP Party director says Trump “failed miserably” in handling this week’s Capitol riot

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Former Missouri Republican Party Executive Director Jean Evans says she resigned a few weeks early after getting increasingly disturbing messages from Trump supporters calling for things like a coup. Evans says President Trump “failed miserably” this week in handling the violent and destructive rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

Evans says she was not surprised that violence broke out at the Capitol. Her term expires this month.

Jean Evans (Photo courtesy of Tim Bommel, House Communications) via Missourinet

