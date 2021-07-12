Audio: Former Missouri corrections employee convicted of killing his secret fiancee to be sentenced today

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northern Missouri man convicted of the high-profile 2018 murder of his secret fiancee will be sentenced this (Monday) morning in Jefferson City.

Fifty-four-year-old James Addie of Mexico, Missouri has been convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2018 death of Molly Watson, his secret fiancee. Watson was shot to death near a gravel road in northeast Missouri’s Monroe County, and the case was moved to Jefferson City on a change of venue.

Addie and Watson both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center, and prosecutors told the jury in April that Addie killed his fiancee to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. The April trial was broadcast live nationwide on Court TV.

(photo courtesy of Missourinet’s Alisa Nelson)

Related