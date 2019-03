Audio: Flooding reroutes, delays Missouri grain and fertilizer shipments

Flooding in Missouri and the Midwest has caused railroads to reroute grain and fertilizer. Andy Williams with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway says grain and fertilizer shipments are delayed as a result.

Williams with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad says it cannot get to several Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas communities yet.

Railroad companies are working together using what tracks are open to get freight moving again. Williams with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad says flooding in Missouri and elsewhere has affected business.

Williams is asking Missourians to be careful because more trains are traveling through communities that don’t normally get this much rail traffic.