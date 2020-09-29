Audio: First presidential debate Tuesday night, could make a difference where race is tight

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight.

University of Missouri’s Director of the Political Communications Institute- Dr. Mitchell McKinney says even though polls show MOST viewers have already chosen a side, these debates COULD make a difference:

McKinney says the debate could make a difference in a few percentage points- and that CAN make a difference where the race is close:

While each candidate’s performance is not certain this morning/today – there are some things we can expect- says University of Missouri’s Director of the Political Communications Institute- Dr. Mitchell McKinney says we can predict a few things:

Professor McKinney says four years ago- the debates set viewing records—and were the most conflictual debates in history.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will moderate tonight’s debate – at 8 Central time.

