Audio: First presidential debate Tuesday night, could make a difference where race is tight

State News September 29, 2020 KTTN News
Presidential Election 2020

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight.

University of Missouri’s Director of the Political Communications Institute- Dr. Mitchell McKinney says even though polls show MOST viewers have already chosen a side, these debates COULD make a difference:

 

 

McKinney says the debate could make a difference in a few percentage points- and that CAN make a difference where the race is close:

 

 

While each candidate’s performance is not certain this morning/today – there are some things we can expect- says University of Missouri’s Director of the Political Communications Institute- Dr. Mitchell McKinney says we can predict a few things:

 

 

Professor McKinney says four years ago- the debates set viewing records—and were the most conflictual debates in history.

 

 

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will moderate tonight’s debate – at 8 Central time.

