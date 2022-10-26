Audio: First Baptist Church in Milan to host sportsman’s banquet and revival

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The First Baptist Church in Milan will hold a sportsman’s banquet and revival next month. Evangelist Sam Moore of Arkansas will be the speaker at both events.

First Baptist Church Member Kenny Broyles says Moore has come to the church in Milan for 11 or 12 years.

The Sportsman Banquet will be held at the Milan Community Center on November 5th with doors opening at 5 pm, and dinner served at 5:30.

Broyles notes this is the first time the church has held a Sportsman Banquet, and the idea originated from Moore.

The menu will include pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, butter, and a drink.

The banquet will focus on hunting and sports like fishing, and there will be prizes.

A separate drawing will be held for children.

Anyone who would like to set up a display can, like a taxidermist or gun dealer. Businesses or individuals who want to donate to the banquet still can.

The cost for the Sportsman Banquet will be $10 for adults and free for children 16 years old and younger.

Moore will speak at the revival at the First Baptist Church in Milan from November 6th through 9th. He will be at the worship service that Sunday at 10:30 am. There will be a fellowship luncheon at approximately noon. A revival service will be that evening at 6 pm. Revival services will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7 pm.

There will be music at the revival. First Baptist Church Pastor Dan Wilford says his wife, Carol, is the music director.

An offering plate will be available at the revival services, and attendees can give what they want.

More information on the Sportsman Banquet on November 5th can be obtained by calling Broyles at 660-265-8887. Call Wilford at 660-359-7347 for more information on the revival that runs November 6th through 9th.