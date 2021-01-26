Audio: Final two southeast Missouri jail escapees captured in Denver area

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The U.S. Marshals say the final two jail escapees from southeast Missouri’s Iron County have been captured in Colorado.

The U.S. Marshals say Dwight Abernathie was captured Sunday at a Denver-area Walmart after trying to shoplift from the store. Samuel Gillam was captured Monday at a Denver Salvation Army homeless shelter. It’s unclear whether Abernathie and Gillam will waive extradition back to Missouri. If they fight extradition, the process will be delayed, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Colorado’s governor would have to get involved. The third escapee, Tracy Brown, was arrested Wednesday at a gas station in New Mexico.

