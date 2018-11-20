Audio: Fiery crash on I-55 in southeast Missouri kills Florida trucker

November 20, 2018
Fiery Crash Accident MSHP

State troopers say a Florida truck driver has been killed in that fiery, multi-vehicle crash last weekend on I-55 in southeast Missouri.

Reporter Brittany Jacob at Missourinet television partner KFVS reports two tractor-trailers and four other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in New Madrid County.

 

 

KFVS reports Florida truck driver Kenneth Alford was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a vehicle, 63-year-old Carolyn Farrenburg of Matthews, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

