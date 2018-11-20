Audio: Festival of Trees includes a parade, visit from Santa and music

Events this Friday evening, November 23rd in Trenton include a Christmas parade, a visit from Santa Claus, musical entertainment, and a benefit auction. The 11th annual Festival of Trees, a fundraiser for two organizations for developmentally disabled citizens: the Gifted Group and Trenton Hero’s.

Guests KTTN’S Open Line were Brenda Thorne, Judie Leininger, and Jessica Kelly. Jessica and Matt Thompson have been selected as the queen and king for the Christmas parade.

Those who wish to contribute a decorated Christmas tree, wreath, or gift basket for the public auction may contact Brenda Thorne at 654-0218 or Judie Leininger at 351-2195. Items also can be delivered on Friday to the Rock Barn. To donate food items for the candy and cookie sale, contact DeAnna McCarter at 654 2433. A concession stand also will be available at Friday nights’ Festival of Trees in Trenton.

Jessica Kelly is a member of Trenton Hero’s and the Gifted Group and along with Judie and Brenda, were asked if the Festival of Trees has grown.