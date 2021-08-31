Audio: FEMA providing financial aid for some COVID-19-related funerals

State News August 31, 2021
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial aid for some COVID-19-related funerals in Missouri. Bryon Boka, with FEMA, says the agency is covering up to $9,000 per person. The financial relief is just for people who paid the funeral costs for a loved one without life insurance policies or a prepaid funeral.

 

 

Boka explains some of the qualifications.

 

 

The aid covers covid funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. To apply, you must call the COVID-19 funeral assistance hotline Monday through Friday at 1-844-684-6333.

 

 

 

