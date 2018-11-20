Audio: Federal law to block Missouri medical marijuana users from owning a gun

Missouri voters passed medical marijuana use by nearly 66% this month. But federal law will prevent those who obtain a medical marijuana card from owning a gun. John Ham with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives notes pot is still considered a schedule 1 controlled substance.

Ham says his agency simply enforces federal laws. In January, the Justice Department rescinded an Obama administration policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that legalized it.

Ham also notes that the restriction is in place because pot is a schedule 1 controlled substance at the federal level.

Jack Cardetti, who’s with the group supporting the ballot measure that passed, says its times for Missouri lawmakers in Washington to work on making changes to marijuana laws.

