Audio: Federal grant to accelerate development of East Locust Creek Reservoir

The recent announcement of a large federal grant is expected to accelerate the program in developing a large lake north of Milan.

The East Locust Creek Reservoir project receives a grant of nearly $13,500,000 with the money designated for infrastructure improvements including roads in rural Sullivan County.

Brad Scott, the general manager for the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission who says that road improvements are critical for the project.

The East Locust Creek Reservoir, which is proposed to include over 2,300acres of water, is to be a water source for Sullivan and nine other area counties.

