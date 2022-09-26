Audio: Federal fraud trial against accused killer of Diemel brothers set to begin today

Local News September 26, 2022 KTTN News
Garland Joey Nelson Booking Photo
A Missouri man charged in the deaths of two Wisconsin brothers is set to go to trial this week on separate federal charges. 

 

 

The case is related to the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel of Bonduel. Last May a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Garland “Joey” Nelson, alleging he murdered the Diamond Brothers to cover up a 215-thousand dollar cattle fraud scheme. Nelson is charged in the Western District of Missouri with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The trial is expected to last four to five days. Decisions are pending on several defense motions.

The state intends to seek the death penalty in its case against Nelson, which is set to begin in February.

