A man who’s facing federal charges in an armored car theft reportedly admits to firing shots that killed a seven-year-old boy in north St. Louis.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Malik Ross told federal investigators that he fired shots that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga on August 12th. Ross is facing several federal charges, including embezzlement for allegedly stealing fifty-thousand-dollars from an armored car company for which he worked.