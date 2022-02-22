Audio: FDA inspection of Family Dollar distribution center reveals disturbing conditions

State News February 22, 2022 KTTN News
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

You may have a problem if you’re a Family Dollar shopper.  Joey Parker has an alert that caused some stores to close.

 

 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting that several categories of FDA-regulated products bought from January of last year, through the present from Family Dollar stores in six states including Missouri may be unsafe.

The FDA inspected the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, and “unsanitary conditions,” including a rodent infestation, that could have contaminated many of the stores’ products to become contaminated.

The Agency says some of the suspect items include human foods such as vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements, skincare products, pet food, feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, among many others.

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.