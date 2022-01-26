Audio: FBI in eastern Missouri focusing on safety of souvenir military explosives

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The FBI in eastern Missouri has launched its first-ever project to recover military ordnance, explosive devices that are stored at home where owners may be unaware of the potential danger.

Interim Special agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the St. Louis Division.

These explosives could seem harmless, says Agent Evans, including civil war cannonballs.

The FBI in Eastern Missouri will take calls from any part of the state about these explosives, call the ST. Louis Division to be directed to a hotline set up just for this. Evans says that no one will get into trouble for reporting these historic devices.

There has been an increase in calls to investigate such weapons, that may seem harmless, there is a wide variety of places the explosives could come from.

Agent Evans says the squad will not swoop in dramatically if someone calls them with a concern.

