Audio: Farmers market to be held at Trenton Rock Barn

A farmers market will be held in the Trenton Rock Barn courtyard September 25th to benefit the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton. The advocacy center makes money by vendors paying $25 for each booth.

Vendors from the area will be open from 8 o’clock to noon. Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Amanda White says there will also be a food truck from Kirksville.

This will be the second farmers market to benefit the advocacy center. White notes there were 10 vendors at the first event, but vendors can still register for September 25th’s farmers market.

Contact White at the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center at 660-359-2874.

