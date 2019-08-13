Audio: Facilities have until August 17, 2019 to apply for medical marijuana licenses

Facilities can apply for licenses to dispense, grow or test medical marijuana until the end of the day August 17th.

DHSS plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 infused product makers and 10 test labs beginning December. 31st. Jack Cardetti of the new state medical cannabis trade association – Mo-Cann – says he is optimistic about the timeline – late Spring, Early Summer 2020

Companies are hoping to cash in as thousands of people in Missouri have already been approved to use medical marijuana.