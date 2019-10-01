Audio: Even with new funding, Missouri is far behind on road and bridge repairs

State News October 1, 2019 KTTN News
Road Closed leading to bridge

Critical bridge repair is getting underway around the state – spurred by the first installment of state money to MoDot, says agency Director Patrick McKenna.

 

 

Those projects are boosting construction hiring in the state, making Missouri one of the busiest builders in the nation in August, however, MoDOT Director McKenna says, the state is still behind on needed repairs.

 

 

The governor will announce progress on bridge repairs at a press conference in Rocheport on Wednesday at the site of a major interstate bridge over the Missouri River.

Post Views: 15
Share3
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
3 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News