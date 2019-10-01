Audio: Even with new funding, Missouri is far behind on road and bridge repairs

Critical bridge repair is getting underway around the state – spurred by the first installment of state money to MoDot, says agency Director Patrick McKenna.

Those projects are boosting construction hiring in the state, making Missouri one of the busiest builders in the nation in August, however, MoDOT Director McKenna says, the state is still behind on needed repairs.

The governor will announce progress on bridge repairs at a press conference in Rocheport on Wednesday at the site of a major interstate bridge over the Missouri River.

