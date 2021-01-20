Audio: Eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri? Here is what you need to know

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

About two million Missourians are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination but there’s not enough vaccine to go around. Missourians who are first responders, 65 years or older, or have certain serious health problems are eligible. To look for a place with the vaccine, State Health Department Director Randall Williams says go to MOSTOPSCOVID.com and look up a provider.

Check with the provider to also learn how to get registered. Williams says Missouri is getting about 80,000 doses of vaccine each week. The interactive vaccinator map link is at the bottom of the page on the Missouri Stop Covid website.

Many health departments at this time have no COVID-19 vaccine, with some offering a waiting list for those that want to receive the vaccine.

