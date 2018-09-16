Audio: Electric linemen from Missouri heading to South Carolina

(Missourinet) – More than 150 Missouri linemen are heading to South Carolina to assist with Hurricane Florence cleanup.

The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives says 162 lineworkers from 33 coops have left for Tennessee to get closer to the East Coast. The lineworkers will then be heading to Kingstree, South Carolina, near Myrtle Beach.

Association spokesman Jim McCarty tells Missourinet the Missouri co-ops are sending both construction and service crews to assist with power restoration efforts.