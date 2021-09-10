Audio: Eight of nine Missouri counties leading in COVID-19 case rates over the past week are in southeast Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eight of nine Missouri counties leading in COVID-19 case rates over the past week are in the southeast part of the state. They are Scott, New Madrid, Carter, Madison, Mississippi, Perry, St. Francois, and Bollinger Counties.

Nurse Eric Slaughter tells KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau the hospital turned a holding area into additional intensive care unit space.

In Sikeston, Missouri, Delta Medical Center says it had 79 people treated for COVID-19 in August, and the first six days of September, 20 coronavirus patients have been cared for there.

Bates County, in western Missouri, is the other county with one of the highest case rates.

