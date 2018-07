Questions continue about what led to the death of 17 passengers on a Duck Boat that sank last week on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

The canopies on the vehicles are being singled out for trapping occupants inside as the vessel sinks. Attorney Andrew Duffy, who has represented families of victims killed on Duck Boats, says life vests also are no help.

Ripley Entertainment, the Ride the Ducks Branson operator, has declined to comment for Missourinet, referring interested parties to its website.

