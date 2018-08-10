Audio: Efforts to raise Missouri’s minimum wage on ballot in November general election

(Missourinet) – Business owners supporting a ballot measure to raise Missouri’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023 are speaking out. Stacy Jurado-Miller heads the Vecino Group in Springfield, which is a real estate development firm that specializes in low-income housing. She says taxpayers end up footing the bill for workers with low paying jobs.

Howard Hanna owns two restaurants in Kansas City. He claims all his kitchen and waitstaff make more than $12 per hour already and says raising the minimum wage will level the playing field for businesses.

The ballot measure in November has not yet been opposed by business groups such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce which was against other wage hikes.

