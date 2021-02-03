Audio: Efforts continue to boost Missouri’s gas tax over five years

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz wants drivers to pay a little more when they get fuel. A Missouri Senate committee is considering whether to ask voters to increase the fee by two cents per year over a five-year period. During a public hearing, Schatz says an increase is necessary to pay for repairs to the state’s roads and bridges and for the state’s economy.

Schatz says Missouri has the sixth-largest road system in America, yet the state is ranked 48th in road funding. Missouri has not raised the tax since 1996.

During a public hearing, Missouri Transportation Department Director Patrick McKenna spoke in support of the measure that would increase the fee by two cents per year over a five-year period.

No one spoke in opposition to the measure.

