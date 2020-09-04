Audio: East Penn Manufacturing Company looking to fill 400 jobs over next three years

East Penn Manufacturing Company is expanding its plant in Corydon, Iowa, and hiring additional workers.

A representative of the battery-making company was recently in Trenton for interviews which were held at the Trenton Job Center, located inside the Regional Planning Commission office at 1104 Main Street.

LaTonya Holmes, a spokesperson for East Penn, discussed pay and benefit considerations.

Another guest on the interview was Cathy Scott, the program director for the Trenton and Chillicothe Job Centers, discussed what job candidates should do.

Job applications can be picked up at the Chillicothe Job Center which is on Mohawk Road.

East Penn Manufacturing reports it wants to fill 400 jobs over the next three years at the Corydon, Iowa plant. You may see a full listing of jobs on the careers section of the East Penn Manufacturing website.

