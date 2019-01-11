Audio: Early interest in Missouri’s legalized medical marijuana is robust

Early applications for medical marijuana facilities in Missouri are rolling in fast.

The state’s received 250 applications and more than $2 million in fees in the first four days of pre-filing that began January 5. The application fee for cultivation is $10,000 while it’ll cost $6,000 for those applying to manufacture or sell the product. Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment for medical marijuana in November, joining 32 other states.

Missouri is now formulating rules to regulate marijuana facilities. Once in place, million annually will be used to care for military veterans and to pay for the licensing and regulation of the businesses.