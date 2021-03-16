Audio: Due to staffing shortages, two Missouri prisons temporarily transfer workers and inmates

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

To help deal with staffing shortages, workers and prisoners at two Missouri prisons have been temporarily relocated to nearby prisons.

State Department of Corrections Spokeswoman Karen Pojmann tells Missourinet workers and inmates at a Fulton prison in mid-Missouri have been moved to the minimum-security prison in town. Staff and offenders at Kansas City Reentry Center have been transferred to the prison in nearby St. Joseph. Pojmann says the moves affect fewer than 120 offenders total and those currently getting treatment will continue their programs at their new locations. She says there are no plans to permanently close either prison.

