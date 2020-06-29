Audio: Doctor’s credentials stolen, used to help 600 Missouri patients get medical marijuana cards

The state is investigating a doctor’s credentials reportedly getting stolen and used to help about 600 Missouri patients get medical marijuana cards. State Health Department spokesperson Lisa Cox thinks the patients unknowingly got an unauthorized physician signature primarily through telemedicine visits.

 

 

 

Most of the affected individuals are from the St. Louis area but some are also from northern Missouri. They are being notified and given a deadline to submit a valid doctor’s approval to the state.

 

