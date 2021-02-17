Audio: Distinguished alumni to be honored at North Central Missouri College’s Pirates Ball

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation and Alumni Association will honor distinguished alumni at the Pirates Ball. Honorees John Sturdevant, Doctor Jamie Ausmus Hooyman, and Donovan Thompson will be recognized at the Ketcham Community Center on March 13th.

A buffet will start that evening at 6 o’clock, a welcome will be at 6:15, and entertainment will be at 7 o’clock. The program will start at 7:30, and a live auction will be at 8 o’clock.

Development Director Alicia Endicott says John Sturdevant currently lives in Saint Louis.

Jamie Ausmus Hooyman is the provost at Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville.

Donovan Thompson was born in the Bahamas and played basketball at NCMC.

Endicott adds that Comedian Chad Thornsberry will provide the entertainment. He performed at a Trenton High School Band Booster fundraiser about a year ago.

In-person and virtual tickets will be available for the Pirates Ball. An in-person table of six will cost $350, which will include a buffet by Great Western Dining, the program, entertainment, and the live auction by MW Auctions. The first 10 tables purchased will receive six tickets to a social hour at Uprooted Kitchen on March 13th from 5 to 6 o’clock, one drink ticket per person, and shuttle service to and from the Ketcham Community Center. Individual in-person ticket holders will be $40 each and be seated together at six per table.

In-person seating will be limited. Endicott notes attendees will be asked to social distance, follow guidelines, and wear face masks, except when eating. Attendees will also be asked to wear casual dressy attire.

Virtual tickets will be $50 each, which will include a Pirates Ball in a Box and a link to watch the event from home. A Pirates Ball box for two includes a stadium blanket, Grand River Candle Company candle, A Sweet Day hot cocoa bombs, and cocoa mugs. The boxes can be picked up at the Ketcham Community Center on March 12th from 4 o’clock to 5:30 or mailed. Virtual ticket holders will also be able to bid on auction items.

Contact the NCMC Foundation and Development Office by March 5th to reserve tickets for the Pirates Ball on March 13th at 660-357-6415 or [email protected].

