Audio: Details on what can and cannot be recycled sent to Trenton residents

The Trenton City Hall recently shared information via pamphlets about what can and cannot be included in the city’s curbside recycling program.

City Administrator Ron Urton says this was done because some residents said they did not know Trenton had a recycling program or did not know how to participate.

The city council asked Hope Haven Industries to provide some educational information about its program.

Urton hopes that the distribution of the information will inspire more residents will recycle.