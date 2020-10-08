Audio: Department of Health and Senior Services confirms medical marijuana sales begin late October

Medical marijuana sales will soon begin in Missouri. Ashley Byrd has this update on the new industry.

As of this week, the state health department has approved almost 65 thousand medical marijuana applications from patients and caregivers, with more than 10,000 additional applications in review. The state also reports granting final operating approval to 15 medical cannabis businesses through the end of last week: nine dispensaries, five cultivation sites and one testing lab.

DHSS has also Issued nearly 400 of the required state ID cards for Missouri medical cannabis industry workers as businesses prepare to sell the drug later this month. The Missouri Medical Cannabis trade group is praising D-H-S-S for its speed in getting the industry set up in Missouri: 23 months from voter approval to patient access.

