Audio: Demand for COVID-19 vaccine drastically declines in Missouri

Governor Parson says Missouri is in the process of figuring out if the state should accept as much coronavirus vaccine as it has been getting in recent weeks. During a Capitol press conference, Parson says the amount of vaccine the state was asking for two weeks ago has changed.

Missouri is holding mass coronavirus vaccination clinics this week in Boone, Cole, Laclede, Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Louis Counties as well as St. Louis City, and Parson says he “very comfortable” with the amount of vaccine currently coming to the state.

Some of clinics and businesses around Missouri have had extra vaccine and have been trying to get more people vaccinated.

