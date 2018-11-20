Audio: Decision made on a finalist for Missouri education commissioner

Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says a finalist has been unanimously chosen for the permanent K through 12 education commissioner position. Next up is making an offer to the individual.

Former commissioner Margie Vandeven is among the four finalists competing for her old job. Interim commissioner Roger Dorson and Superintendent Eric Knost (KA-noast) of Rockwood School District in St. Louis County also appear to be in the mix. The fourth candidate is unknown.

Shields says the board plans to release information as soon as possible about the next commissioner. The education leader would oversee a staff of about 1,650 employees and work with 518 public school districts.