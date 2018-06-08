Audio: Could state Senator Kehoe be the right fit to be Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor

(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson is considering what to do with the lieutenant governor position now that he’s vacated the seat to replace former Governor Eric Greitens who resigned.

There’s currently no line of succession in Missouri law. Republican State Senator Caleb Rowden of Columbia thinks Jefferson City Republican Senator Mike Kehoe would be a good fit for lieutenant governor.

Kehoe has served eight years in the Senate and is termed limited out of the upper chamber.



(Photo Credit: Missourinet)

Like this: Like Loading...