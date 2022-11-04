Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church to once again serve Thanksgiving meals to area residents

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton will hold its 27th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24th.

Dianna Crawford is the pastor’s wife. She says no meals will be served at the church again this year. However, orders are being taken for meals to be delivered or picked up at the church on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone who orders carry out can come to the church that morning from 10:30 to 11 o’clock. Meals will be delivered mainly between 11 o’clock and noon.

The menu will include turkey, noodles, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, hot rolls, and a pumpkin dessert that Crawford describes as something between a pie and bar. Most of the food is homemade.

The meals are free, but donations will be accepted. Crawford reports donations go to pay for supplies and sometimes equipment for Thanksgiving dinner preparation.

She says the church will serve meals to community members regardless of their income or status or if they go to church or not. Someone can order multiple meals. She would like housing units to compile a list of who wants a meal and provide it to the church.

The church would prefer to stay in the Trenton area for deliveries but has delivered to Jamesport, Gallatin, Spickard, and Tindall in the past.

Orders for delivery or carry-out meals should be submitted by November 21st at noon.

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church also is seeking volunteers to help with meal preparation. Crawford says volunteers can pick turkeys the Monday before Thanksgiving, starting at 6 o’clock in the morning.

Crawford notes the church has cooked 54 turkeys for a Thanksgiving dinner in the past. The church has already gotten some turkeys and had some donations.

Volunteers can also help with other preparations and deliveries. Crawford says workers will start work early Thanksgiving morning.

Delivery drivers will arrive at the church at 9 o’clock to pray, get instructions, and load. They will go out into the community between 10 o’clock and 10:30.

Crawford emphasizes that the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church wants to serve the community, bless everyone it can, and show residents the church cares. The church also wants to show Jesus’s love.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24th or wants to order a meal for delivery or carry-out is asked to contact Crawford at 660-635-0760. Dianna and Pastor Doug Crawford can also be contacted at 660-359-3094.