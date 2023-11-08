Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church to host annual Thanksgiving dinner, order your meal by November 20

Union Coon Creek Baptist Church near Trenton will hold its Thanksgiving dinner again this year. Meals can be ordered for delivery or pick-up from the church on November 23.

Dianna Crawford is the pastor’s wife and says meals will go out on delivery routes on Thanksgiving Day at approximately 10:45 a.m. Routes will be in Trenton and may extend to locations like Laredo, Galt, Jamesport, Gallatin, and Spickard.

Dinner will include turkey, homemade noodles and dressing, green beans, hot rolls, and pumpkin bars.

Crawford notes the meals are free, but donations will be accepted. At times, donations go to a ministry, but most go to replacing cookers and supplies for the Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers are needed for various tasks. The week of Thanksgiving, the church needs what Crawford calls “Turkey Pickers.”

Some volunteers will go to the church on Thanksgiving morning at 5 a.m. to start that day’s meal preparation.

Delivery route drivers will meet at the Coon Creek Baptist Church on November 23 at 9 a.m., and Pastor Doug Crawford will pray. Routes will be distributed to drivers, and food will be sacked and boxed. Vehicles will then be loaded.

Volunteers are also needed for cleanup. Community members can volunteer whenever they are available, with volunteers able to sit if needed when they volunteer.

Crawford noted Thanksgiving dinner takes many people to complete. She says many people from Coon Creek Baptist Church are getting older and cannot do what they used to do, however, she praised community members as “wonderful” and notes that people donate and help each year.

She describes Thanksgiving dinner as a ministry, noting drivers may pray with meal recipients if needed, or if recipients have a concern.

Delivery and take-out meals should be ordered by November 20 at noon. Contact Dianna Crawford at 660-635-0760, Doug Crawford at 816-562-4075, the Crawfords’ home at 660-359-3094, or Judi Richmond at 660-359-7942.

Anyone wishing to volunteer for Coon Creek Baptist Church’s Thanksgiving dinner on November 23, should call one of the contacts as soon as possible.