Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church serves more than 850 Thanksgiving meals

It was a very busy day for volunteers who took part in the annual Thanksgiving meal at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton.

More than 850 meals were served at the church or delivered and Dianna Crawford provided details of events for the day.

Jim Bush reported on facebook there was a presentation Thursday at the Union Coon Creek Church. He said it was a framed photo of the group that attended the 174th anniversary of the rural church.

Receiving the photo were Pastor Doug Crawford and wife Dianna.