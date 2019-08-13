Audio: Convicted Missouri killer Pamela Hupp gets life without parole for death of disabled man

State News August 13, 2019 KTTN News
Pamela Hupp

Convicted murderer Pamela Hupp will spend the rest of her life behind bars in the fatal shooting of a mentally disabled man.

 

 

On Monday, a St. Charles County judge gave Hupp a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger. Investigators have long said that Hupp lured Gumpenberger to her O’Fallon home in eastern Missouri in a bizarre plot to frame Russ Faria, who was previously convicted in his wife’s murder in Lincoln County. Hupp was a key witness in Faria’s trial.

Post Views: 32

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News