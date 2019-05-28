Audio: Construction work at Trenton airport being done at no cost to City of Trenton

Local News May 28, 2019May 28, 2019 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Municipal Airport

A project has begun at the Trenton Municipal Airport involving an extra parking area for planes and realigning the taxiway.

City Administrator Ron Urton says the project “got off to a good start” and says the contractor moved in equipment and planned to finish in about a month. The project was put on hold, though, when the rain set in and the extra work on the apron will also address a drainage problem.

 

 

Urton says Trenton was fortunate to the have plans for capital improvement projects already done.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News