Audio: Construction begins on Kansas City International Airport

You’re going to have to get to the airport in Kansas City even earlier now that construction has begun.

After demolishing the aging terminal A at Kansas City International Airport, construction crews have moved onto the next phase of the overhaul. The next step requires roads going into and out of the airport to merge down to one lane apiece for the next year or so, while new roundabouts are built.

According to the KC Aviation Dept. this is the largest single infrastructure project in the history of the city and expects the full remodel to be finished in 2023.

(Photo Credit: buildkci.com)