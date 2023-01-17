Audio: Congresswoman Cori Bush fighting against efforts to derail student loan forgiveness

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A coalition of groups and elected officials have formed to back President Biden’s efforts to forgive student loan debt. It includes Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis. She says the president DOES have clear authority to forgive up to 10 thousand dollars in student loan debt per student, and up to 20-thousand dollars in some cases:

“We will not let exploitive services like MOHELA, or Republican attorneys general like in Missouri, who are spearheading this lawsuit — we won’t allow them to continue to hold borrowers hostage.”

MOHELA stands for Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority. Bush says she was saddled with “tens of thousands” of dollars in student loan debt while going through nursing school, as have “millions” of other Americans who can’t afford to get out of debt. Missouri is suing the Biden Administration, saying taxpayers should not be responsible for paying off someone else’s student loans.

